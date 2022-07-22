Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Attacked by a Man with a Blade – VIDEO

As Lee Zeldin gave a speech at a campaign stop in upstate New York. He was giving a speech at a VFW hall when a man got up on stage and wrestled with him. The man pulled a blade or knuckles with spikes out and attempted to stab Mr. Zeldin.

He appeared to have brass knuckles with spikes was “taken down pretty quickly” by a group of people, the campaign says.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate is unhurt and got back on the stage and continued his speech.

BREAKING: Rep. Lee Zeldin, Republican nominee for Governor in NY, was attacked during a campaign event. @JennPellegrino shares details. pic.twitter.com/doPdJJd5pJ — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 22, 2022

