Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Attacked by a Man with a Blade – VIDEO

By
M Dowling
-
0
9

Lee Zeldin attacked on stage

As Lee Zeldin gave a speech at a campaign stop in upstate New York. He was giving a speech at a VFW hall when a man got up on stage and wrestled with him. The man pulled a blade or knuckles with spikes out and attempted to stab Mr. Zeldin.

He appeared to have brass knuckles with spikes was “taken down pretty quickly” by a group of people, the campaign says.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate is unhurt and got back on the stage and continued his speech.


