COVID Joe Coughed All Over People Maskless

Joe Biden wears masks stumbling around outside but couldn’t bother wearing a mask when he was coughing, spreading his germs. Then we find out he has COVID, thus the hacking cough.

The double-vaxxed, double-boostered Joe coughed up a storm in Saudi Arabia and East Jerusalem. Then, today, he was spreading droplets all over people in the White House.

The White House press secretary said today that the vaccines “keep us safe.” How is that when most of the vaccinated are getting COVID?

Watch:

He coughed up a storm at the White House.

He ignores his own mask mandate.

The White House response – it doesn’t matter:


