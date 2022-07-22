COVID Joe Coughed All Over People Maskless

Joe Biden wears masks stumbling around outside but couldn’t bother wearing a mask when he was coughing, spreading his germs. Then we find out he has COVID, thus the hacking cough.

The double-vaxxed, double-boostered Joe coughed up a storm in Saudi Arabia and East Jerusalem. Then, today, he was spreading droplets all over people in the White House.

The White House press secretary said today that the vaccines “keep us safe.” How is that when most of the vaccinated are getting COVID?

Watch:

He coughed up a storm at the White House.

Biden is again violating his mask mandate by not wearing a mask while in the White House, which is federal property, in a room with other people. He also was coughing in his hand, which goes against CDC recommendations. pic.twitter.com/eeDFLEqLHo — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 22, 2021

He ignores his own mask mandate.

Here’s Biden addressing the media, all of whom are wearing masks, while he continues to not wear a mask pic.twitter.com/J5XlCY4uzi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 21, 2021

The White House response – it doesn’t matter:

Pure hypocrisy. The CDC had 20,000+ employees, we built a massive infrastructure of contact tracers. My kids were quarantined for weeks on end because of stupid “exposure” rules… but here the White House says: “it doesn’t matter…” pic.twitter.com/BNzCofZ7vn — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 21, 2022

