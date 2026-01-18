Nebraska Rep Wants to Impeach Trump If He Invades Greenland

Congressman Don Bacon (R-NE) floated the idea of impeaching President Trump if he invades Greenland.

“I would lean that way,” he said of supporting an impeachment over Greenland. “The off-ramp is realizing Republicans aren’t going to tolerate this, and he’s going to have to back off. He hates being told no, but in this case, I think Republicans need to be firm.”

Bacon announced his retirement from Congress last July, and he’s eying impeachment as his final act.

Don Bacon has no achievements, but he’d like his last act on his way to retirement to be the impeachment of the president over Greenland. I don’t believe he will get the chance since I don’t think President Trump wants to invade.