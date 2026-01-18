Nebraska Rep Wants to Impeach Trump If He Invades Greenland

Congressman Don Bacon (R-NE) floated the idea of impeaching President Trump if he invades Greenland.
“I would lean that way,” he said of supporting an impeachment over Greenland. “The off-ramp is realizing Republicans aren’t going to tolerate this, and he’s going to have to back off. He hates being told no, but in this case, I think Republicans need to be firm.”
Bacon announced his retirement from Congress last July, and he’s eying impeachment as his final act.
Don Bacon has no achievements, but he’d like his last act on his way to retirement to be the impeachment of the president over Greenland. I don’t believe he will get the chance since I don’t think President Trump wants to invade.
Sen Jim Banks HAMMERS Rep Don Bacon Over Greenland
“He’s very wrong and I’m glad that Don Bacon is quitting Congress… Greenland is strategically very valuable an important. We can allow Greenland to fall in the hands of our biggest enemies like China and Russia.” pic.twitter.com/w30xECrsB2
— Mr Producer (@RichSementa) January 18, 2026
Don Bacon is a two faced snake and a lying hypocrite! He wailed about Nancy Pelosi and her agenda but he voted right along with her all the time. This guy is bottom of the barrel and his record proves it.
Common sense indicates if Either/or Russia or China get a foothold on Greenland, getting them out will be impossible.