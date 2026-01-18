Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Nebraska Rep Wants to Impeach Trump If He Invades Greenland

Nebraska Rep Wants to Impeach Trump If He Invades Greenland

By
M Dowling
-
2
29

Congressman Don Bacon (R-NE) floated the idea of impeaching President Trump if he invades Greenland.

“I would lean that way,” he said of supporting an impeachment over Greenland. “The off-ramp is realizing Republicans aren’t going to tolerate this, and he’s going to have to back off. He hates being told no, but in this case, I think Republicans need to be firm.”

Bacon announced his retirement from Congress last July, and he’s eying impeachment as his final act.

Don Bacon has no achievements, but he’d like his last act on his way to retirement to be the impeachment of the president over Greenland. I don’t believe he will get the chance since I don’t think President Trump wants to invade.

Previous articleDemocrat Insurrectionists and the Pinko American Revolution
Next articleHere Is Your Future, America
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joe
Joe
11 seconds ago

Don Bacon is a two faced snake and a lying hypocrite! He wailed about Nancy Pelosi and her agenda but he voted right along with her all the time. This guy is bottom of the barrel and his record proves it.

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
1 hour ago

Common sense indicates if Either/or Russia or China get a foothold on Greenland, getting them out will be impossible.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x