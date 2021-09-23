Republicans bring 3 Articles of Impeachment against Biden

















House Republicans, led by Rep. Bob Gibbs of Ohio, have filed three articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden (read below). They cited the border crisis, chaotic and deadly Afghanistan withdrawal, and attempts to break constitutional law on extending the eviction ban.

Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Brian Babin, R-Texas, and Randy Weber, R-Texas, signed on to the three-pronged complaint. They know Pelosi will ignore it.

“Obviously, it’s not going to go anywhere with Speaker Pelosi,” Gibbs told The Washington Examiner, adding, but “it shows that there are some Republicans that think that this president needs to be impeached, he needs to be removed from office one way or another.”

“At some point, they’re going to be held accountable for their actions, and this is kind of putting them on notice.”

Democrats refuse to hold Democrats accountable. Gibbs said attention needs to be called to the damage Joe Biden has done.

“He’s not capable of being commander in chief, and that’s obvious by the actions since Day One when he took the presidency back in January. Maybe something like this makes the White House think twice before they do some of this nonsense,” Gibbs told The Washington Examiner.

Other articles of impeachment have been filed in the House by Republicans that have gone unaddressed, but Gibbs noted his latest one adds the border crisis and the White House’s attempt to extend the eviction ban.

“We actually started working before the Afghanistan debacle because I was so upset,” Gibbs said of the border crisis and eviction moratorium extension.

Democrats and some Republicans refuse to notice the crises this incompetent President is inflicting. At the same time, young girls and boys are being sold into sex slavery at the border. Cartels are enriched with the help of Biden and his comrades. Terrorists have open access to our nation.

We have a national security crisis at the border but Biden appointed communist open border activists to lead his departments. They don’t care about anyone in this country. Their only mission is to destroy the country with their ideology.

THE RESOLUTION

Gibbs – Biden Impeachment A… by Washington Examiner

Who are these people? We have no idea.

