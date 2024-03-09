Republicans Did It Again! A Missed Opportunity

I don’t doubt Katie Britt is lovely and sincere, but she wasn’t the person to give a rebuttal. Democrats are supposed to be the guardians of DEI, not the Republicans. Vivek would have been great.

Having Sen. Katie Britt respond is like having Reese Witherspoon yell at you.

It was a nod to #DEI and female stereotyping. I hope similar missed opportunity will not occur with the vice-presidential pick. https://t.co/PadQPAHBi0 — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) March 9, 2024

Yashar Ali makes a good point in this clip—we haven’t seen anything like it. It was quite unique. She worked in the hardware store, cleaned bathrooms, and so on. In this clip, she runs through a gamut of emotions in 32 seconds.

I’ve watched thousands of hours of political videos in the past 20 years and I have never seen anything like Senator Katie Britt’s rebuttal to the State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/aMN5Q7hJn8 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) March 8, 2024

