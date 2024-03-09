Republicans Did It Again! A Missed Opportunity

I don’t doubt Katie Britt is lovely and sincere, but she wasn’t the person to give a rebuttal. Democrats are supposed to be the guardians of DEI, not the Republicans. Vivek would have been great.
Having Sen. Katie Britt respond is like having Reese Witherspoon yell at you.
It was a nod to #DEI and female stereotyping. I hope similar missed opportunity will not occur with the vice-presidential pick.
Yashar Ali makes a good point in this clip—we haven’t seen anything like it. It was quite unique. She worked in the hardware store, cleaned bathrooms, and so on. In this clip, she runs through a gamut of emotions in 32 seconds.
I've watched thousands of hours of political videos in the past 20 years and I have never seen anything like Senator Katie Britt's rebuttal to the State of the Union.
Biden has been giving the same speech for years…
Was this Ronna’s farewell message?
It seems like the Republican leaders to this point can only push one button: self-destruct!
Were they looking for a house-wife vote?
How does angry house-wife answering angry president accomplish much.
Why not talk about what Republicans will do right and sow the contrast?
Woman can mess everything up.
Richard Baris made an interesting observation. Everyone who has given the Republican response has been relegated to obscurity.