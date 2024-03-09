Republicans Did It Again! A Missed Opportunity

By
M Dowling
-
5
45

I don’t doubt Katie Britt is lovely and sincere, but she wasn’t the person to give a rebuttal. Democrats are supposed to be the guardians of DEI, not the Republicans. Vivek would have been great.

Having Sen. Katie Britt respond is like having Reese Witherspoon yell at you.

Yashar Ali makes a good point in this clip—we haven’t seen anything like it. It was quite unique. She worked in the hardware store, cleaned bathrooms, and so on. In this clip, she runs through a gamut of emotions in 32 seconds.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Greg
Guest
Greg
1 minute ago

Biden has been giving the same speech for years…

https://twitter.com/WarlordDilley/status/1766132981746295073

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
48 minutes ago

Was this Ronna’s farewell message?
It seems like the Republican leaders to this point can only push one button: self-destruct!
Were they looking for a house-wife vote?

How does angry house-wife answering angry president accomplish much.
Why not talk about what Republicans will do right and sow the contrast?

0
Reply
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
49 minutes ago

Woman can mess everything up.

-1
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
47 minutes ago
Reply to  Anonymous

Are you suggesting Uncle Joe is a woman?

-1
Reply
Greg
Guest
Greg
53 minutes ago

Richard Baris made an interesting observation. Everyone who has given the Republican response has been relegated to obscurity.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz