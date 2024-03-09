James Woods Shocks with One Word & a London Video

Clown world comes to suicidal London. The US is right there. You saw the screaming radicals in the streets of US cities cheering for Hamas. These people aren’t in London to become Brits. They are there to make Brits become Islamists.

Coincidentally, this works well with the UN and the World Economic Forum agenda for the West. It also works for the Muslim Brotherhood.

DO YOU REMEMBER THIS REPORT?

The UK Daily Mail reported in early 2017 that a Swedish government document reports that – with the help of the politically correct elite – the Muslim Brotherhood is building a “parallel society” in Sweden to create a powerful political voting bloc. It would move the jihadists closer to their goal of a worldwide Sunni Islamic Caliphate.

The report was commissioned by Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), which is part of the country’s Ministry of Defense.

The paper’s authors claim the Brotherhood is working to increase the number of practicing Muslims in Sweden, which they say encourages tension with the secular society and puts community cohesion in jeopardy.

The authors also claim that the organization targets political parties, NGOs, academic institutions, and other civil society organizations.

The report further claims that those who criticize the group run the risk of being branded racist or Islamophobic.

The entire West is ripe for this.

Islam doesn’t allow its followers to absorb Western culture:

