Resist! Save Parler!

Google and Apple are the only two app services in the world.

Google has removed Parler, and Amazon is threatening to take their website down. Apple has given Parler 24 hours to implement A moderation plan or the application will be removed from the App Store.

The CEO, John Matzke responded to Apple last night: We will not respond to pressure from anti-competitive actors. We will and have always enforced our rules against violence and illegal activity. But we WON’T cave to politically motivated companies and those authoritarians who hate free speech.

