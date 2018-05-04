Resolution Introduced to End the Russia-Trump Probe

Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IND) has introduced a resolution to end special counsel Mueller’s Russia-Trump probe unless evidence of collusion is presented within 30 days.
It needs to end, he wrote, to “preserve the integrity of our democratic institutions.” He also said it is fiscally irresponsible. More than $17 million has been spent so far on something our salaried agents could have done.
“The Mueller investigation has dragged on for nearly a year at a cost of tens of millions of dollars without producing a shred of evidence of collusion—the matter it was tasked with investigating in the first place,” he said in a statement. “I expect a valid progress report within the next 30 days or the investigation should be terminated.”
The resolution also demands a timeline.
“No one in government should be without accountability, and for many Americans, this investigation looks more like an attempt by the Washington elite to destroy President Trump with innuendo, leaks, and baseless allegations than to provide justice,” he said.
Rokita is running for the Senate against a strong pro-Trump candidate who recommended Trump for the Nobel Prize. The hill suggests it has motivated him to produce the resolution.
There should be an outcry from all Republicans over this probe, the leaks and the many lies [scroll to the last paragraph here]. They should also be very concerned that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said he does not have to hand over any documents to Congress and Congress does not have oversight over the DoJ.
70 BLANK SUBPOENAS
Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed a request Thursday for 70 blank subpoenas. Mueller requested subpoenas for appearances in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) in the case against former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
He wants to make sure 70 witnesses show up but he doesn’t want anyone to know who they are.
It doesn’t sound like Mueller will wind down this probe any time soon.
The big story in the House is that the overtly anti-Trump Ryan blocks any such action, including contempt and impeachment votes. It would be stunning, and impossible, for Ryan to take action in support of Trump. That’s why Ryan intends to stay until the end, in case he is needed for condemnation/impeachment of Trump while he surrenders the House to the democrats.
Meanwhile……….Judge Mulls Dismissal Of Manafort Charges, Sharply Questioned Mueller Overreach … Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Mueller shouldn’t have “unfettered power” to prosecute over charges that have nothing to do with collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians..Berman has given prosecutors two weeks to show what evidence they have that Manafort was complicit in colluding with the Russians. If they can’t come up with any, she will presumably dismiss the case. She said she would also like to see the letter signed by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein outlining the scope of the Mueller probe. stayed tuned, this Judge may single handedly end the cat and mouse games by the special council Mulehead, I hope so!!!!!!!