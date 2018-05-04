Resolution Introduced to End the Russia-Trump Probe

Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IND) has introduced a resolution to end special counsel Mueller’s Russia-Trump probe unless evidence of collusion is presented within 30 days.

It needs to end, he wrote, to “preserve the integrity of our democratic institutions.” He also said it is fiscally irresponsible. More than $17 million has been spent so far on something our salaried agents could have done.

“The Mueller investigation has dragged on for nearly a year at a cost of tens of millions of dollars without producing a shred of evidence of collusion—the matter it was tasked with investigating in the first place,” he said in a statement. “I expect a valid progress report within the next 30 days or the investigation should be terminated.”

The resolution also demands a timeline.

“No one in government should be without accountability, and for many Americans, this investigation looks more like an attempt by the Washington elite to destroy President Trump with innuendo, leaks, and baseless allegations than to provide justice,” he said.

Rokita is running for the Senate against a strong pro-Trump candidate who recommended Trump for the Nobel Prize. The hill suggests it has motivated him to produce the resolution.

There should be an outcry from all Republicans over this probe, the leaks and the many lies [scroll to the last paragraph here]. They should also be very concerned that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said he does not have to hand over any documents to Congress and Congress does not have oversight over the DoJ.

70 BLANK SUBPOENAS

Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed a request Thursday for 70 blank subpoenas. Mueller requested subpoenas for appearances in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) in the case against former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

He wants to make sure 70 witnesses show up but he doesn’t want anyone to know who they are.

It doesn’t sound like Mueller will wind down this probe any time soon.