Return of the Jim Crow Dems! Six segregated graduations at Columbia U









So-called Ivy League Columbia University is planning to hold six additional graduation ceremonies for students according to their race and other ways in which they identify.

The New York City school’s website details graduation ceremonies for Native, Asian, “Latinx” and Black students taking place for Columbia College, Columbia Engineering, General Studies, and Barnard College at the end of April.

Another dubbed “FLI Graduation” is for “first-generation and/or low-income community.” The school also hosts a “Lavender” graduation for the “LGBTIAQ+ community.”

They will take place online to boot.

And Sunday was the deadline for nominating individuals in Columbia College, Columbia Engineering and General Studies for the “Multicultural Affairs Graduation Cords.”

The university has not announced if these ceremonies would exclude people of a different race or backgrounds. It also appears that the university will hold a general graduation ceremony as well on April 30.

What complete idiots.

Rep. Christina Hagan tweeted Tuesday, “This is insulting on so many levels. Isn’t segregation by groups either ethnically, by income, or by life choices the opposite of progress? Current culture is 100% backward.”

