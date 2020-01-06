‘Revered’ Qassem Soleimani flew coach in a box with his photo on it

Soleimani and the other terrorists terminated last week by the U.S. military flew coach to Iran. All were in a box with a photo of the deceased and, in his case, with a flag made of paper or material or something.

They were able to identify Soleimani from a finger with his ring on it.

The MSM, while reluctantly admitting Soleimani and his Quds crew did some terrible things, also calls him “revered,” “beloved,” “poetic,” “sensitive,” and so on.

If this man is so ‘revered,’ didn’t he merit a private plane or at least 1st class?

IT WAS BIGGER THAN BIN LADEN

Soleimani was a dangerous, evil mastermind and this is a fitting end for him and his colleagues.

General Petraeus said on Sunday, “it’s impossible to overstate the significance of the attack that takes out Qassem Soleimani and the number two militia leader….”

“It’s bigger than bin Laden, it’s bigger than Baghdadi.”

He’s right. Iran has been decapitated to some degree, at least for a while.

Former CIA director and retired U.S. Army General David Petraeus calls the killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani ‘bigger than Bin Laden’ pic.twitter.com/vV3h8801hD — Reuters (@Reuters) January 5, 2020

The media is siding with Iran and spreading their propaganda. These are the appeasers who ignore the dozens of attacks in 2019 alone. Soleimani has had a personal hand in the deaths of over 600 U.S. military and Marines.

