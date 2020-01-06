Graham Hands an Ultimatum Down to Pelosi

On Sunday, Senator Lindsey Graham handed down an ultimatum to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He explained that if Nancy Pelosi doesn’t send the articles of impeachment to the Senate by the end of the week, the Senate will “take matters in our own hands.”

The South Carolina Republican said Pelosi is playing political games and trying to exert control over the Senate trial by keeping it from starting. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said on the floor of the Senate that the rules of the Senate prevent him from doing anything about the impeachment.

Graham proposed a solution — change the rules.

“What I would do, if she continues to refuse to send the articles as required by the Constitution, I would work with Senator McConnell to change the rules of the Senate so we could start the trial without her, if necessary,” Graham said.

He told the host, Maria Bartiromo, that he would give it days, not weeks.

Senator Graham said the impeachment is “dangerous” to the presidency. Pelosi is trying to extort the Senate and the President. He thinks they are failing to send them because they are so weak.

