RFK Calls for a “Real Investigation” Into Biden’s Bribery Scandal

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responded to the Burisma bribery scandal and called for a “real investigation.”

“We really need a real investigation of what happened. These revelations where you have Burisma, this notoriously corrupt company, that paid out apparently $10 million to Hunter and his dad — if that’s true, then it is really troubling. It needs to be investigated,” RFK Jr. said.

Watch:

Sperry appears to be talking about RFK’s interview on Fox this morning.

THE INTERVIEW WITH RFK JR

RFK Jr. called for a “real investigation” on President Joe Biden and his family.

Kennedy made his statement during an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures. Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked him about corruption in government, specifically bank records from the House Oversight Committee. They showed that Biden “took in millions of dollars.”

Kennedy said that while he has avoided criticizing the president in an attempt to “bring people together,” he did express concern over the new revelations from Congress in the past week.

“I think the issues are now coming up are worrying enough that we really need a real investigation of what happened,” Kennedy said during his televised appearance. “I mean, these revelations about the, where you had Burisma, which is, you know, a notoriously corrupt company that paid out, apparently, $10 million to Hunter and his dad. If that’s true, then it is really troubling. So I think that that needs to be investigated.”

Watch:



In a related story, we have some remarkable testimony from a former NY Post reporter, Emma Jo Morris. It is gripping.

THE STUNNING TESTIMONY FROM A FORMER NY POST REPORTER, EMMA JO MORRIS

Emma-Jo Morris testified during the House Censorship Hearings on July 20th with an amazing story of the Hunter laptop.

On October 14th, 2020, less than three weeks before the 2020 Presidential Election, Emma-Jo Morris wrote the NY Post story about “secret emails between the Hunter Biden and Burisma executives” that unequivocally connects Joe Biden with the Biden family’s pay-for-play operation with foreign adversaries.

The article was immediately censored on social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, etc., silencing Miss Morris despite her 1st Amendment rights. It kept hundreds of millions of Americans in the dark about Joe Biden’s corruption as he closed in on the presidential election.

The Media Research Center conducted a survey on November 24, 2020. They found that 17% of Biden voters would not have voted for Joe Biden had they known about the NY Post story.

It would have changed history, and Donald Trump would have won.

Five days later, on October 19th, Politico published the infamous letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials, which says the Hunter Biden Laptop story has all the earmarks of a Russian Disinformation campaign. Miss Morris laughed at the thought during her testimony.

On April 23, 2023, new testimony by Michael Morell revealed that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, then advisor to the Biden campaign, was the impetus to the public statement signed in October 2020 that falsely implied the NY Post’s reporting about Hunter Biden was the product of Russian disinformation.

The only disinformation came from the Biden campaign and administration officials.

On October 22, 2020, Joe Biden used the politico article as a talking point in the second Presidential Debate. When confronted with the Post reporting, Joe Biden said to Trump, “50 former national intelligence professionals said this; what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plot.”

He knew, and the FBI knew it wasn’t a Russian plot. The FBI had the Biden laptop since December 2019 and knew it was legitimate.

Nearly every major news outlet has confirmed Miss Morris’s story to be 100% accurate.The FBI’s FD-1023, which the FBI had since June 30, 2020, backed up Miss Morris’s story. They knew it was true.

They had Tony Bobulinski’s proof in October 2020 backing up the information. Biden was selling the US off to our most dangerous enemy in what could be described as a treasonous act. Yet, they preferred to lie, conceal, and protect a potential traitor.

They knew Joe Biden was the big guy getting at least 10% of Hunter’s corrupt deals with the Chinese Communist Party energy company, CEFC.

On March 17, 2019, Gal Luft met with four FBI agents and two prosecutors from the Southern District of New York for two days in Brussels, Belgium. He backed up the story. He has now been charged for not declaring that he was dealing with the Chinese, although he is Israeli. He’s on the run.

If you haven’t heard this testimony, you will likely want to listen to it:

