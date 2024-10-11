RFK: Harris Had Mom Arrested Over Sick Child Missing School

The story of Cheree Peoples is tragic. She and her daughter recently warned people not to trust Kamala Harris. Cheree said she was arrested for her daughter’s truancy while her child was hospitalized. Kamala had created a new, ill-conceived law imprisoning parents for their child’s truancy. Harris said parents allowing truancy is “tantamount to a crime.” She made that up out of thin air without the legislature. Harris decided unilaterally.

You can hear Cheree’s story in the last clip.

Robert F. Kennedy highlighted the case that went viral on X and was discussed on MSNBC. MSNBC told its viewers it wasn’t true, but Cheree has receipts. The network also said Kamala did it because of her deep concern for truant children not getting an education. However, you can watch Harris in the last video, saying the state is losing money, and she wants that money.

“Because of truancy, California schools lose $1.4 billion annually in funding. I want money,” Kamala then cackled.

You can also watch Kamala say no one was prosecuted during an episode of The Breakfast Club. Then, watch the archived video of her saying she only prosecuted about 20 parents.

Cheree’s daughter Shayla was in the hospital for 60 days with sickle cell anemia, in agony. Harris, the district attorney at the time, had Cheree arrested.

Cheree’s daughter graduated with a 3.8 GPA despite her absences. She was not a slacker.

Kamala launched the program this way: “…my homicide prosecutors, my gang prosecutors, and they went over there, and I said, when you go over there, look really mean all the time, cackle, cackle, cackle.”

This needs to be everywhere RFK tells the true story of how Kamala started imprisoning parents in California whose kids missed school The first woman she locked up was a black mother whose daughter had sickle cell anemia This is communist tyranny Taking people's freedom…

Look at the evidence and listen to the mom and child. Then, decide who you believe.

Single mother of a special needs child was arrested under a truancy law that VP Harris championed as SF district attorney and later as Attorney General. Cheree Peoples is Speaking Out and Warning America. "My message to all Americans, especially Black Americans, Do not trust…

