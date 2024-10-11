Beware the Login.Gov Database and It’s Facial Recognition

Michael Snyder at Activist Post published information about the latest government verification system, which is perfect for surveillance at some future date. They always start these things as voluntary before they mandate them.

In 2013, Maxine Waters spoke about massive civilian data collection.

“The President has put in place an organization with the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life… Information about everything on every individual in ways that it’s never been done before.”

I have a theory that some prominent party people are too silent in these challenging times because the Left has something on them in this database. It’s just a theory.

Somehow, the more the government collects and surveils, the less efficient it becomes and the bigger it becomes.

Ben Franklin was correct when he said, “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

Now, they have AI, and they can add our faces. As Mr. Snyder said, it seems creepy. So, read Mr. Snyder’s article if you get a chance.

Don’t get me wrong. I love the facial recognition, but not for a government database – to each his own.

In this clip, Maxine talks about where they were headed in 2013.