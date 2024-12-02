RFK: “I Will End Gain-of-Function Research”

Robert Kennedy will end gain-of-function research and attempt to end it globally with a treaty. He hopes to reinstate the Geneva Convention of 1973 and the Biological Weapons Charter.

“I will end all gain of function research. I will sign a treaty to end gain of function research, for, you know, to get all the nations to end gain of function research. It’s just a disaster; it’s given us no benefits.

“It’s given us, you know, everything from Lyme disease to COVID and many, many other diseases. That RSV, which is now one of the biggest killers of children, came out of, you know, a vaccine lab… so and we can go down the whole list of diseases …and there’s good evidence that even Spanish flu came from vaccine, vaccine and vaccine research.

There is strong evidence that medical and vaccine research caused plagues.

“…we don’t know, and we’ll probably never know, but …there are very, very strong articles suggesting that…the medical research on these diseases and vaccine research has actually created some of the worst plagues in our history.

“Anybody who reads The River will come away pretty much convinced that HIV also came from…a vaccine program. And there’s plenty of evidence of that as well. I’m not saying it did, because we can’t say, but I’m saying there’s strong evidence that it did.

“And there’s, there’s very, very little evidence that gain of function has given us even marginal benefits, and it’s given us horrible, horrible catastrophes, and the risks are simply unworthy. …”

Gain of Function

Scientists will not easily give this up, which might lead to more rogue gain-of-research laboratories. That doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be shut down. We’re not scientists, and we don’t know. However, our enemies won’t stop. Gain of function research can be and often is biological warfare.

There is little doubt that gain of function research caused the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gain-of-function is the overactivation of a gene or gene product caused by a genetic mutation.

The purpose of gain of function is to study how a living thing operates. Scientists can change a specific part of it and then observe the effects. These changes sometimes result in the organism gaining a function it didn’t have before or losing a function it once had.

Usually, during gain-function research, scientists make viruses worse to create a vaccine.

