Taxes Fund Illegal Migrant Housing & Bail Out Pakistan Airlines

No amount of rationalization can change the fact that taxpayer dollars are not only funding housing for people breaking our laws, but they are bailing out Pakistan’s airline industry. We also fund Chinese Communists at The Holidy Inn.

The city of New York, which receives a lot of federal tax dollars, pays $220 million to rent the entire Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan to house illegal migrants. The government of Pakistan (Pakistan International Airlines) owns the hotel, and the deal was part of a $1.1 billion IMF bailout package to help Pakistan avoid defaulting on its international debt.

The hotel was closed in 2020 until they made this deal to house illegal aliens. It struggled with occupancy and was in need of renovation.

In June 2023, Khawaja Saad Rafique, then Pakistan’s Minister for Aviation and Railways, announced a three-year contract between PIA and the New York City government. The deal would generate $220 million in revenue for PIA, with $18 million in cash directly benefiting the struggling airline.

The agreement involves leasing all 1,025 rooms of the Roosevelt Hotel at $210 per room per night.

Turning a Landmark Into a Dump

It kept the hotel from being declared a landmark, which it is. The hotel is a symbol of New York’s architectural grandeur. George B. Post & Son designed it in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.

Over the decades, the property passed through numerous owners, including Hilton Hotels and Realty Hotels, before PIA acquired full ownership in 2000.

The hotel, boasting over 1,200 rooms, was once known for its unique features, including a pet kennel, child-care services, and an in-house doctor.

It closed during the pandemic and the lockdowns. Now, it’s housing for illegal aliens, few of whom are legitimate asylum seekers.

New York City says it helps them meet the demand for 14,000 rooms for people who should be deported.

The original sin is illegal immigration, inviting them in, and using our tax money to keep them housed. Financially helping a nation housing terrorists is another issue.

The World’s Tallest Holiday Inn Is China’s Cash Cow Over Illegal Migrants

“The Holiday Inn, New York City, the world’s tallest Holiday Inn – no one’s covered that yet. It’s owned by Golden Seahorse LLC, a China-based developer” owns it, said Michael Savage on Newsmax. “It was a bankrupt hotel, the world’s tallest Holiday Inn.

“Well, he’s just done a deal with the New York City Health and Hospitals division, which leads the illegal alien shelter program.”

“You’re not going to believe this next bit of information.

“The China-based company could reach $190 per room per day for hosting illegal immigrant families. And if the 50-story, 432-room hotel hits its peak occupancy, we found it could add up to more than $93,000 a day at $2.8 million a month of taxpayer money to house these; you know, I have only one word for them, leeches. “We keep hearing they come here to work,” Savage says. “Tell me how they’re working, living in a 200, 400 a night room. What are they going to a job in New York? What job are they going to, right? Where are the jobs? Where are the jobs?

[They can work with the cartels pouring in with drugs.]

“The China-based company will “be getting about $93,000 a day thanks to the illegal immigrants… $2.8 million a month!”

“But it gets even worse. We did more research just for your show that I’ve not yet released. If you got another minute for this, where is the money coming from, and where is it going, Lydia? I looked into the New York City comptroller’s reports to get the information exclusively for your show today, and here it goes. City agency DSS vendor, Catholic Charities Community Services $6.7 million. That’s in one city for illegal alien services.

“Now people say I’m picking on Catholic Charities. They have as much to do with Catholicism as my dog does. I’m Jewish. I have as much to do with it as they do. the fact is, it’s not a Catholic organization. It’s a wholly owned business using a nonprofit status to rake in this kind of money…”

“There are others. Lutheran social services of New York; there are also some Jewish groups like the Hebrew Home Aid Society or whatever.

“…this is huge because it’s always – follow the money. It’s always about the money. It’s about power. Democrats lining pockets. They don’t care about the illegal migrants. They just want to get rich off of them, that’s all. It’s a cash cow business…

“And soon Americans, native Americans like me, will need a sanctuary from the Hell on earth that Biden and the Democrat crooks have created with their sanctuary cities. Where are we going to go? To the moon?”

[We could go live in El Salvador. The President is kicking the gangs out of the country or imprisoning them, which has Biden non-plussed. Criminals are an important voting bloc for his Progressive party.]

Watch:

