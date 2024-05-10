According to the New York Times, RFK Jr. has a dead worm in his brain. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once thought he had a brain tumor, but the dark spot on the scans turned out to be a dead parasitic worm, the New York Times has reported, citing legal documents.

In 2010, RFK Jr. was experiencing “brain fog” and memory loss so severe that he turned to top neurologists for advice about a possible tumor, according to the Times. However, one New York doctor gave him a different opinion: a dead parasite.

The anomaly seen on the scans “was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died,” Kennedy said in a 2012 deposition.

In the same legal interview, Kennedy said he “clearly” had cognitive problems, including short-term and longer-term memory loss. In a subsequent interview with the Times, however, he attributed those to mercury poisoning caused by his fish-heavy diet.

He had mercury levels ten times higher than the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) considers safe. RFK claims he recovered fully after chelation therapy. We wonder if that’s true.

According to the Times article, the cyst containing the dead worm remained in Kennedy’s brain and did not require treatment, nor did he have any aftereffects from it. He said he did not know what type of parasite it may have been or how he contracted it, though he suspected it was on a South Asian trip.

The information was in a 2012 document related to his divorce proceedings from his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy.

