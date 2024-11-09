RFK: Why Gates & China Are Allowed to Buy All the US Farmland

Robert Kennedy partially answered a question about why Gates and China are allowed to buy up all the farmland in our country. He used his own research and experience to explain it. You might be horrified by the answer. I know what he said is true because I researched it years ago when I first started the site.

“And I’m going to tell you something I had an experience with,” Kennedy began. “I spent many years, about 20 years doing the factory farms, the big hog farms and the big chicken producers like Tyson and Bo Pilgrim and Frank Purdue, but Smithfield Foods was the biggest pork producer, and Smithfield came to the state of North Carolina.

“They built a slaughterhouse that could process 30,000 pigs a day. And then they had a partner named Wendell Murphy, who was in the State Senate, and he passed 28 laws in the North Carolina State Senate make it illegal to sue a factory farm. He left and went into partnership with Smithfield. Created a way to raise pigs.

“Instead of raising on farms, to raise some warehouses called Murphy 1100s, they dropped the price of pork from 60 cents a pound to two cents a pound. It put out a business all 28,000 independent hog farmers in the state of North Carolina, and it replaced them with 2200 factories, all of them either owned by Smithfield or contracted to Smithfield.

Farmers Became Serfs on Their Own Land

“The only farmers who could stay in business were farmers who signed that contract with Smithfield to mortgage their homes to put those big hog sheds, the Murphy 1100s on their property, and then they lose all control.

“They become serfs on their own land. Smithfield dictates all there’s farming practices. It gives them the food. It …delivers the piglets, picks up the grown animals and brings them to slaughter. They put out a business, 28,000 farmers. And control now 80% of the public production in North Carolina because they dropped the price in North Carolina.

“Iowa had to adopt the same system. Had to cave in to Smithfield. They ended up taking control of 80% of them, and hog production in our country.

“Then they sold themselves to China. So now China owns all that hog production in America, and it controls our landscapes.

“And that’s the end of Thomas Jefferson’s vision of an American democracy rooted in tens of thousands of independent freeholds, each one owned by family farmers, each was at stake in our system of government.

“And that’s why all of this industrial agriculture not only gives us substandard food, but they’re also taking control of our landscapes, and that is a huge threat to American democracy. I hope you got that.”

Are you horrified yet?