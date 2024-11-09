Victor Davis Hanson’s Most Thorough Analysis of Why D’s Lost

John Anderson interviewed Victor Davis Hanson on why Democrats lost. It’s the most thorough analysis I have seen. The truly mindblowing reality is Democrats probably won’t accept reality. They will attempt to continue with their authoritarian and chaotic ways. Until they shed the poisonous Obama-Squad ideology, they won’t be Democrats.

An Excerpt

John Anderson: Victor, the reality is it looks to be the case from here: all the money, all the celebrities, all the so-called influencers, most of the media were absolutely one-sided and painting Trump as a threat to democracy. This is surely, actually, in the end, a win for democracy because people saw through it all. They’re not the mugs that the elites take them to be.

Victor Davis Hanson: No, they, as you say, they had academia, Hollywood, entertainment, the celebrities, the money, Wall Street, the foundations. All they lacked was the people because of their agenda. They had lied to the American people. They had said Donald Trump was a disrupter, a disuniter, and we, under Old Joe Biden from Scranton, in 2020, will unite the country under moderation. And that was a complete lie. They used him as a vessel, an empty vessel, for Obama’s extreme agenda of open borders with no health or background checks [for] twelve million [or a lot more] illegal aliens, uninhabitable downtown of our major cities.

“They were overridden with crime, an attack on fossil fuels [and] nuclear power, a disastrous foreign policy that you could define it by the Afghanistan debacle, or the two wars in Ukraine and Middle East China, BOOM, or China’s threat to Taiwan. In addition to that, at a time when the supply chains were stagnant, demand was ascending at astronomical levels.

“After the COVID lockdown, they printed money, and so they put fake dollars in the hands of consumers when they couldn’t get goods, and the result was 9% inflation and hyperinflation 30% in total of staples and food insurance, rent. So they didn’t care about the middle class and kept telling them, you’re mistaken. The border is secure, Mr. Mayorkas said. Inflation is moderate. Kamala Harris said Bidenomics is working. People abroad have never been more impressed with America.

“It was all a lie, and the people finally just waited and did their time, and they said, We can’t take this anymore. We’re going to send a message no matter what you’ve said.

“But I don’t think over there you wouldn’t get a sense of the unreality where you would talk to people, and they really, really did believe they were going to turn on their TV sets because the New York Times Sienna poll or Nate Silver said that the Washington Post poll had been rehabilitated, or the Quinnipiac Poll, they showed it was dead even.

“Harris was ahead in the popular vote, or Pennsylvania was a sure thing, or Ted Cruz was only two points ahead. Or Iowa was within three points, and it was all completely bogus. There was no factual basis, no data for any of it. It was just a mechanism of massaging the outcome.”

He reviewed Trump’s ideas of cutting out departments and the Democrat art of cheating. He explained the brilliant way Republicans pursued low-propensity voters and pushed high-propensity voters to vote early. They discussed the lack of objectivity in foreign policy. And [talked about] Trump’s lack of fear of dealing toughly with people like the president of Mexico. He’s not wishy-washy, not reckless, but he’s decisive. Democrats think in terms of incrementalism.

There is much more. He has a lot of brilliant observations. Many find him boring, but it’s worth watching.