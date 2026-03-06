“Ridiculously Good Looking” Gavin Panders and Curses for Votes

Katie Couric, mostly famous for a fake gun group report, asked pretty Gavin Newsom if he has a Zoolander problem since he is “ridiculously good looking.” How do you wrap your head around the things these people say? I think he’s ordinary, but it doesn’t matter. His problem has nothing to do with his looks.

I wonder why she doesn’t ask him about his record. He’s trying to win the presidency after all. He probably wants to get to the Oval Office before people realize how bad he is for California.

Couric: Do you have a Zoolander problem? Are you just ridiculously good looking as Vogue said? What do you do about that? Newsom: You don’t do anything about it…It’s just who I am. Good. Lord. pic.twitter.com/aFmvpDLlaa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2026

Cursing Gavin seems to think foul words make him sound cool. He’s trying to be a Democrat Trump.

Gavin says his goal is to strike out against injustice. He’s in the moral space.

Good looking and he’s in the moral space. What more could one ask for?

🚨NEW: Gavin Newsom CAN’T articulate *single* specific policy goal to @AdamFriedland🚨 “I, I, you know, I don’t, I don’t have, like, a brand. I don’t have a tag … I’ve struggled with being able to communicate.”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/uxODdSL8ma — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 5, 2026

The California governor said this week that he wants to defund Israel as it is in the middle of a war with the US against Iran. Additionally, he called Israel an apartheid nation. He wants votes and is taking a popular Democrat stand.

Israel is bombing Tehran and Beirut today.

Governor Newsom’s recent comments about Israel were confusing and problematic at a critical moment, as the United States, Israel, and their regional partners confront significant threats from the Iranian regime.⁰⁰If the Governor intended to express concern about proposals to… — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) March 4, 2026

The presidential hopeful wants it both ways. Gavin stands with Iranians but wants to defund the “illegal” war meant to save the people of Iran. Besides, the war isn’t illegal. You can hate it and object, but it’s not accurate to say it’s illegal.