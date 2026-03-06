“Ridiculously Good Looking” Gavin Panders and Curses for Votes

Katie Couric, mostly famous for a fake gun group report, asked pretty Gavin Newsom if he has a Zoolander problem since he is “ridiculously good looking.” How do you wrap your head around the things these people say? I think he’s ordinary, but it doesn’t matter. His problem has nothing to do with his looks.
I wonder why she doesn’t ask him about his record. He’s trying to win the presidency after all. He probably wants to get to the Oval Office before people realize how bad he is for California.
Couric: Do you have a Zoolander problem? Are you just ridiculously good looking as Vogue said? What do you do about that?
Newsom: You don’t do anything about it…It’s just who I am.
Cursing Gavin seems to think foul words make him sound cool. He’s trying to be a Democrat Trump.
Gavin says his goal is to strike out against injustice. He’s in the moral space.
Good looking and he’s in the moral space. What more could one ask for?
The California governor said this week that he wants to defund Israel as it is in the middle of a war with the US against Iran. Additionally, he called Israel an apartheid nation. He wants votes and is taking a popular Democrat stand.
Israel is bombing Tehran and Beirut today.
The presidential hopeful wants it both ways. Gavin stands with Iranians but wants to defund the “illegal” war meant to save the people of Iran. Besides, the war isn’t illegal. You can hate it and object, but it’s not accurate to say it’s illegal.
To paraphrase the Apostle Paul 2 Cor 11 …such men are false, deceitful, masquerading as truth tellers. And no wonder, for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light. So it is no great surprise if his ministers also masquerade as ministers of Truth.
…or Jesus: Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. By their fruit you will recognize them. Gavin’s record is worse than a garbage dump, for it destroys lives and families.
Some women found Bill Clinton amazingly attractive and for that reason voted for him. Such foolish people project into such characters all the good characteristics they wish leaders had and are oblivious to objective truth. Gavin wants people to react emotionally, not with a thoughtful, discerning, critical approach based in objective reality.
