Ridiculously violent protesters set Paris on fire over new ‘global security’ law

France introduced an anti-doxing law for ‘global security’ after police officers were targeted by leftists. The protests have turned violent in Paris.

The new bill limits freedom of expression in a number of ways, but the most contested aspect prohibits “disseminating by any means or medium whatsoever … the image of the face or any other identifying element of an officer … when engaged in a police operation,” if the image could “harm the physical or mental integrity,” Ian Miles Cheong reported at the Post Millennial.

That basically limits any photo of the police.

The offense is punishable by a year in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros ($53,300). Critics claim this poses a grave threat to press freedoms in the country.

In the USA, we can basically film anything in public.

As Facebook, Twitter, all of the MSM, shut down free speech, one must wonder if this isn’t America in the near future.

Watch the clips:

