RNC Sues MI: 76 of 83 Counties Have Inflated Voter Rolls

The Republican National Committee, Jordan Jorritsma, and Emerson Silvernail have filed a complaint against Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State, and Jonathan Brater as Director of the Michigan Bureau of Elections.

They are filing suit under the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.

The lawsuit states that Michigan has failed to maintain clean, accurate voter registration records under section 8 of the NVRA.

At least 53 Michigan counties have more active registered voters than adult citizens over the age of 18. An additional 23 counties have active voter registration rates exceeding 90% of adult citizens over 18.

“At least 53 Michigan counties have more active registered voters than they have adult citizens who are over the age of 18. That number of voters is impossibly high,” the lawsuit said.

“An additional 23 counties have active-voter registration rates that exceed 90 percent of adult citizens over 18. That figure far eclipses recent elections’ national and statewide voter registration rate.”

The RNC claimed that 76 of the state’s 83 counties have “inflated voter rolls that demonstrate a lack of compliance with the NVRA.”

Benson is being accused of “imperiling election integrity in the 2024 elections and sending a clear message to Michigan voters that she does not care about clean and accurate voter rolls,” the committee stated.

The lawsuit also notes that this has happened before in Michigan.

Things have gotten worse in 2020. Michigan had one county with registration rates above 100% of the voting-age population. Now it has 53.

Based on this and other evidence, the defendants failed to make a reasonable effort to conduct an appropriate maintenance list as required by the NVRA.

This is something Ronna McDaniel should have done instead of blowing money on luxuries.

Having worked on absentee ballots, I saw the union guys run to the back after the voting ended and find other ballots in their machines. Most were Democrat ballots. Very strange.

