Roberts sides with leftist justices allowing limits to people in church

A 5-4 Supreme Court ruling has rejected a request from a California church to block limitations on the number of people who could attend religious services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the leftists and wrote separately to explain his vote.

“Although California’s guidelines place restrictions on places of worship, those restrictions appear consistent with the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment,” Roberts wrote.

“Similar or more severe restrictions apply to comparable secular gatherings, including lectures, concerts, movie showings, spectator sports, and theatrical performances, where large groups of people gather in close proximity for extended periods of time.”

Pot shops, abortion clinics, and liquor stores are essential, but churches are not.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh would have granted the church’s request.

Kavanaugh, writing for Thomas and Gorsuch, said the church would suffer “irreparable harm from not being able to hold services on Pentecost Sunday in a way that comparable secular businesses and persons can conduct their activities.”

A better case might be one that challenges draconian rules about religious gatherings.

The state is supreme. Currently, they can tell you how to worship.

Don’t worry, you can still riot and destroy black businesses or vandalize major news corporation buildings.