A Single Judge Orders the Admin “to Fund Refugee Daycare Scams”

US District Judge Arun Subramanian, serving in the Southern District of New York, was appointed by Joe Biden in 2023. He is very extreme. He issued an injunction to force the federal government to fund daycares that are currently under a fraud investigation.



Subramanian must know that the states don’t have any chance of winning this case.

Federal courts cannot force the Executive to disburse funds on a particular timeline absent a law. There is no law. He’s simply delaying and forcing expensive trials and appeals.

Stephen Miller wrote on X : “[A] federal district court judge rules taxpayers must fund infinite refugee daycare scams. This is not a legitimate system. This is not democracy…”

Elon Musk reposted Miller’s remark, adding, “If the American public is unable to influence the outcome, we do not live in a democracy. The House, Senate and Presidency are Republican and yet a single activist masquerading as a judge is able to force massive fraud to continue…?”

Because of the Senate Blue Slip, President Trump’s non-partisan judges are being kicked off the bench and we have rogue activists masquerading as judges destroying or delaying anything and everything that comes out of the administration.