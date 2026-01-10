Pinkos Spent the Night Screaming Outside ICE’s Hotel, Looting, Vandalizing; Police Surrendered & Ran Away

Communists, hoping to overturn the US government, are in Minnesota, causing as much chaos as they can. The Communist Party is handing out pins. They are out in the open, but people still don’t see. The people who pretend they are socialists are communists and anarchists.

As Marx said, socialism inevitably becomes communism. According to Karl Marx, the transition from socialism to communism involves several key steps, primarily focused on the proletariat gaining political power and abolishing private property. We see that happening in New York City. They have gained political power and will try to seize private property as they have said.

The criminal Bolsheviks are looting and vandalizing hotels, and breaking into businesses.

The police surrendered to the communists and ran away, looking like cowards, giving vandals permission to loot. No doubt they were under orders from the awful mayor and governor.

The officials and their militants want to make the self-defense shooting of Renee Good into a case like that of George Floyd. They don’t want to lose their criminal and communist base, and ICE is trying to deport them.

Make no mistake, the officials refuse to let transnational gang members get deported.

Somalis, over 70% of whom live on the dole, are now taunting the LEOs. Large numbers are thieves. They are now the Democrat base.

Radical insurrectionists are going from hotel to hotel, looking for ICE agents. They are blowing whistles and banging on drums to wake people up. Officials like Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey falsely claim ICE is causing the chaos when it is clearly the radical mobs they have incited who are causing chaos.

The radicals went from hotel to hotel looking for ICE and then settled on one hotel in particular, where they believe ICE is staying.

The police are not present as the radical Bolsheviks make nonstop noise around the hotel where they think the LEOs are staying.

They have been looting the hotels. Innocent civilians in these hotels are in danger, but the police pulled out. Does Gwen Walz have her windows open so she can enjoy the sound of looting and banging drums?

They are vandalizing the hotels.

The communists and anarchists are breaking into businesses now, but Walz will tell you that by ICE trying to arrest criminals, they are in the wrong.

Walz and Frey are making Minneapolis into Somali so they can stay in power.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
4 minutes ago

Having Walz and Frey leading the way to a civil war is surely a failure. They are immature vulgar misfits who could not run anything. The hotel should be demanding that police clear the area. They lose money over it. The Minneapolis police are interfering with a federal enforcement operation. If we only had a DOJ willing to act for… Read more »

0
Reply
