Pinkos Spent the Night Screaming Outside ICE’s Hotel, Looting, Vandalizing; Police Surrendered & Ran Away



Communists, hoping to overturn the US government, are in Minnesota, causing as much chaos as they can. The Communist Party is handing out pins. They are out in the open, but people still don’t see. The people who pretend they are socialists are communists and anarchists.

As Marx said, socialism inevitably becomes communism. According to Karl Marx, the transition from socialism to communism involves several key steps, primarily focused on the proletariat gaining political power and abolishing private property. We see that happening in New York City. They have gained political power and will try to seize private property as they have said.

The criminal Bolsheviks are looting and vandalizing hotels, and breaking into businesses.

The police surrendered to the communists and ran away, looking like cowards, giving vandals permission to loot. No doubt they were under orders from the awful mayor and governor.

The officials and their militants want to make the self-defense shooting of Renee Good into a case like that of George Floyd. They don’t want to lose their criminal and communist base, and ICE is trying to deport them.

Make no mistake, the officials refuse to let transnational gang members get deported.

🚨 BREAKING: MINNEAPOLIS POLICE SURRENDER TO ANTI-ICE RIOTERS AFTER OFFICERS ATTACKED They have now RUN AWAY and ABANDONED the area which has been TAKEN OVER by leftist anarchists IT’S TIME FOR THE INSURRECTION ACT, PRESIDENT TRUMP! LOCAL POLICE HAVE CEDED CONTROL TO ANARCHISTS pic.twitter.com/8u6D93Qi8X — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2026

Spotted organizing tonight’s protests in Minneapolis: the literal Communist Party. Here’s the pin they’re handing out to match the flags they’re waving. @realDailyWire pic.twitter.com/AWM0lPf8Yl — Brecca Stoll (@breccastoll) January 10, 2026

Somalis, over 70% of whom live on the dole, are now taunting the LEOs. Large numbers are thieves. They are now the Democrat base.

🚨 NOW: Somalis waving SOMALI FLAGS have shown up to the Downtown Minneapolis riots and are TAUNTING POLICE They have ZERO RESPECT for American law enforcement EVERY SINGLE ONE HAS TO GO BACK pic.twitter.com/Jv1ZzCSaLn — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2026

Radical insurrectionists are going from hotel to hotel, looking for ICE agents. They are blowing whistles and banging on drums to wake people up. Officials like Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey falsely claim ICE is causing the chaos when it is clearly the radical mobs they have incited who are causing chaos.

The radicals went from hotel to hotel looking for ICE and then settled on one hotel in particular, where they believe ICE is staying.

The police are not present as the radical Bolsheviks make nonstop noise around the hotel where they think the LEOs are staying.

Even CNN is in complete disbelief at the lack of LEO’s outside of what’s believed to be the hotel where ICE personnel are staying and that is completely swarmed by agitators: “Now, while there was law enforcement in this area a little bit earlier in the evening, we have not seen… https://t.co/u9mBKd5slb pic.twitter.com/VP9IA89BR7 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) January 10, 2026

They have been looting the hotels. Innocent civilians in these hotels are in danger, but the police pulled out. Does Gwen Walz have her windows open so she can enjoy the sound of looting and banging drums?

They are vandalizing the hotels.

🚨 BREAKING: Leftist rioters have BROKEN INTO and begun LOOTING down Minneapolis hotels Minneapolis Police have PULLED OUT Innocent civilians are TOTALLY UNSAFE, and can expect NO HELP from Walz IT’S UP TO THE FEDS! pic.twitter.com/lvfWv3YBN0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2026

The communists and anarchists are breaking into businesses now, but Walz will tell you that by ICE trying to arrest criminals, they are in the wrong.

🚨 BREAKING: RIOTERS NOW BREAKING INTO BUSINESSES IN DOWNTOWN MINNEAPOLIS Windows broken and rioters have ENTERED Tim Walz is MIA. SEND IN THE FCKING GUARD NOW @Tim_Walz pic.twitter.com/IMGOy2W0kf — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2026

Walz and Frey are making Minneapolis into Somali so they can stay in power.