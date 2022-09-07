Rolling Blackouts Imminent in Highest-Taxed State

One of our wealthiest, largest, and most highly taxed states is proud of its ill-planned rush into renewable energy. California boasts of its aggressive move to solar and wind while the infrastructure isn’t in place.

You can now get an EV car and look at it in the driveway from your window. Gov. Newsom asks that you not charge it. Ironically, on August 24th, Newsom banned the sale of new gasoline engine cars.

California power usage surged this afternoon raising the emergency status of the state’s electrical system to the highest possible level. California is suffering a blistering heat wave. You probably know that there is a lot of desert area in California. Renewable energy doesn’t cut it.

They need air-conditioning.

Unfortunately, rolling blackouts are imminent.

California’s ISO is warning of rolling blackouts to protect the power grid.

#ISO declares an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 3. We have not called for rotating power outages yet. Read the news release: https://t.co/8Da4NXBBCS pic.twitter.com/lxo5XI0Zo9 — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 7, 2022

“This is going to be so dicey,” Michael Wara, director of Stanford University’s climate and energy policy program, said earlier in the day.

“There’s a gap for two hours in the evening right now between available supply and projected demand.”

This is a self-inflicted wound, and Gov Newsom is completely unaware. Watch him sound ridiculous.

This heat wave is set to be the hottest & longest on record in CA for September.⁰

We are now heading into the worst part of it – the risk of outages is real. Your efforts have paid off so far, but we need everyone to double down to save energy after 4pm. https://t.co/XKRYd9EPQI pic.twitter.com/HtVh5DAjQD — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) September 6, 2022

He plans to shut down natural gas, which accounts for 48% of the electricity, while renewals only produce 27%.

But don’t worry. California is in the lead and can tell the rest of you how it’s done.

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: “California is in the lead [on energy], can show the rest of the nation how it is done.” pic.twitter.com/x3170JtZqp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2022

