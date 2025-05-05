It looks like the Romanian people will have trouble getting the presidential candidate of their choice. Who knows how many elections the government will have to throw before the people run out of candidates the EU doesn’t like?

The latest crisis is the second attempt to hold an election in Romania. The first one with Calin Georgescu was canceled when he took 23% of the vote based on a TikTok campaign. That was in the second round against Elena Lasconi.

Gereogescu is an admirer of Donald Trump‘s, doesn’t want the Ukrainian war to continue, and is painted as a Putin ally.

The Constitutional Court was deeply concerned about him as a candidate. They couldn’t find any irregularities in the election voting. However, the Romanian Supreme Council for National Defense did. They claimed that Russia set up 800 TikTok accounts to support Georgescu; however, they did not release the evidence.

In March, Georgescu was interrogated for hours and then banned from running for Office. He didn’t fight it. He told his followers to get another candidate, and they did.

They chose George Simion, who is labeled a nationalist and sovereigntist. He was in fourth place in the last election, but is picking up steam. He is an ally of Georgescu and a leader of the right-wing or possibly far-right opposition Alliance for Uniting Romania. He continues to rise in the polls.

He was up with over 40% of the ballots in yesterday’s first round of elections.

Simion has been campaigning and receiving state funds to do so. However, the electoral authorities said they weren’t notified of his lobbying deal with a US-based group called BGD Legal and Consulting. So now he’s being investigated.

Oh, yeah. Simion is already ‘under investigation.’ That’s all they need to pull the lever. https://t.co/aAIo2RyXtJ — tree hugging s*ster (@WelbornBeege) May 4, 2025

