We wrote about the US sanctioning former EU Commissioner Thierry Breton yesterday. Others were also sanctioned, and the list will likely grow.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio named British, French, and German citizens involved in efforts to curb the spread of so-called disinformation are targets of the visa ban.

While Thierry Breton is no longer an EU Commissioner, he is the mastermind of the Digital Services Act (DSA), which aims to censor the world.

Politico reported:

The Trump administration says it is barring former European Commissioner Thierry Breton and four other European nationals involved in curbing hate speech from U.S. soil as part of a sanctions package targeting what it describes as digital censorship.

The sanctions, announced Tuesday, also revoke the U.S. visas of British citizens Imran Ahmed and Clare Melford, who respectively head the Centre for Countering Digital Hate and the Global Disinformation Index. Ahmed, who currently lives in Washington, faces immediate deportation, the Telegraph reported.

Germany’s Anna-Lena von Hodenberg and Josephine Ballon, leaders of Hate Aid, a non-profit that tracks digital disinformation spread by far-right groups, are also subject to the visa bans.

Additionally, he and his comrades in the EU canceled elections in Romania so the people could not have their choice for president if the EU disagreed. The EU plans to keep doing it.