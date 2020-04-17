Romney is the only GOP senator not on a task force to re-open government

Senator Mitt Romney is the only Republican senator not on a congressional task force created by the White House to study reopening parts of the country shuttered by the coronavirus.

A list released by the White House on Thursday afternoon of the “Opening Up America Again Congressional Group” included nearly 70 senators, including all 52 of Romney’s GOP colleagues in the chamber.

Romney constantly attacks the President and generally sides with Democrats on all significant issues.

Backstabbing Romney is the only Republican to vote for one of the articles of impeachment – abuse of power – which isn’t even one of the constitutional articles. The entire impeachment was a sham and he had to know that.

More than two dozen Democrats were not included, such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who both ran for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination. Red-state Democrats Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Doug Jones (Ala.) also were not included.