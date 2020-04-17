Biden mocks Trump supporters, labels them racists who think “all Mexicans are rapists”

At a virtual fundraiser Wednesday night, Joe Biden laughed off any idea of appealing to Trump supporters and then stereotyped all of them.

The event, hosted by Joe Kiani — the founder and CEO of the Masimo Corporation — and Sarah Kiani — a board member of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition — drew about 55 attendees online, according to the Biden campaign.

During a question-and-answer session, Biden responded “probably not” when someone asked if he could win over Trump supporters.

“There are people who support the president because they like the fact that he is engaged in the politics of division,” Biden said. “They really support the notion that you know, all Mexicans are rapists and all Muslims are bad and… dividing this nation based on ethnicity, race. This is the one [sic] of the few presidents who succeeded by deliberately trying to divide the country, not unite the country.”

Trump’s campaign fired back on Thursday.

“Biden reveals his disdain for certain Americans burns just as hot as Hillary’s,” the Trump campaign said in a statement as Biden’s comments circulated. The campaign accused Biden of calling “working-class voters racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic.”

Democrat candidates hate half of America and stereotype all of them. Who can forget Hillary Clinton calling half of America a “basket of deplorables.”