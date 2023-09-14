Ron DeSantis on Enrique Tarrio – 22 Years If Others Got 6 Months

Ron DeSantis said something people need to hear during an interview with Eric Bolling last night. People who might have seen him as a presidential or vice presidential prospect were turned off when he didn’t address the abusive treatment and outlandish charges against the J6 protesters. He also needs to say more about the absurd, politicized charges against Donald Trump.

Whoever runs his campaign, gave him terrible advice. When he’s on his own in Florida, he’s much tougher.

ERIC BOLLING: January 6th, some of the people that are that are going away now, they’ve 15, 18, and 22 years for Tarrio. As President, would President Ron DeSantis commute or pardon those guys?

RON DESANTIS: We will look at all those cases. I mean, so, there’s some examples of people that should not have been prosecuted. They just walked into the Capitol. If they were BLM, they would not have been prosecuted. Then there’s other examples of people that probably did commit misconduct. They may have been violent, but to say it’s an act of terrorism when it was basically a protest that devolved into a riot.

“To do excessive sentences, you can look at, OK, maybe they were guilty, but 22 years – other people that did other things got six months. So I think we need a single standard of justice, and so we’ll use pardons and commutations as appropriate to ensure that everyone’s treated equally. And, as we know, a lot of people with the BLM riots, they didn’t get prosecuted at all.”

DeSantis and his supporters finally recognizing that his silence on J6 is a losing issue. Baby steps here but not enough. Tarrio, Biggs, and 100+ Floridians prosecuted by Biden DOJ. Do f*cking more. https://t.co/7zvkyKaTq4 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 7, 2023

Related