Ron Paul Asks If It Isn’t Time to Expel Adam Schiff from Congress

Based on what we are learning from the Twitter Files, Ron Paul asks if it isn’t time for Congress to expel Adam Schiff.

“In the latest release, thanks to the excellent reporting of independent journalist Matt Taibbi, we see outgoing Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), continuously pressuring Twitter to validate his fantasies of “Russian bots” manipulating US politics.”

EXPEL ADAM SCHIFF

At that time, incoming Chair Devin Nunes was about to release his 2018 memo pointing to the abuses of FISA by the FBI. As we now know, The FBI relied exclusively on the widely-discredited “Steele Dossier” – paid by the Hillary Clinton campaign – as justification to spy on the Trump campaign.

Twitter blew up demanding Congress “release the memo.” That’s when Schiff and his staff made extraordinary efforts to pressure Twitter to show the accounts calling for the release were all Russian. They weren’t Rusian, and he knew it since he made it up.

“Russiagate” hoaxers like Sen. Feinstein (D-CA) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) also pressured Twitter to find Russians behind the demand to release Nunes’ findings.

Even after Twitter had informed Schiff and his fellow hoaxers that there was no Russian involvement, Sen. Blumenthal released a statement he knew was not true: “We find it reprehensible that Russian agents have so eagerly manipulated innocent Americans.” Again, this was right after he had been informed by Twitter employees – who were by-and-large strongly opposed to Trump – that there was just no evidence to back up such a statement.

As Ron Paul says, we are moving closer to nuclear war with Russia and these people helped fertilize the ground by making Russia a feared enemy that must be destroyed.

He does not believe this would have happened if Russiagate hadn’t poisoned the American mind.

Paul ended by reminding us that Rep. Jim Trafficant was expelled from Congress for asking his staffers to wash his boat.

If They can expel him, they can expel this dangerous congressman, Adam Schiff.

Related