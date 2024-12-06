Ronald Rowe Screamed at Rep. Fallon During Trump Assassination Hearing

Dan Scavino said on X that he hears from his sources that there is movement at the top of the USSS. They are giving promotions to “Biden’s people.” Rowe could be a beneficiary of Biden-Harris largesse.

Meanwhile, Acting USSS Director Rowe behaved arrogantly and unprofessionally during the hearing on the assassination of Donald Trump. He screamed at Rep. Fallon and refused to answer his questions. He admitted knowing there were people out to kill Donald Trump but still didn’t provide presidential level security.

According to NewsNation reporter Susan Crabtree on X, Secret Service sources are incensed over this chaotic screaming match between Acting Secret Service Director Ron Rowe and Rep. Pat Fallon. They are telling me that they view Rowe’s angry response as a pure deflection – Rowe is saying that he had a right to move the top agents assigned to protect the President.

Biden and VP Harris were out of the protection line of duty because he worked either on or after 9/11 helping sift through the debris of the World Trade Center.

While it makes no sense, it is what he said.

Also, being assigned to work on or after 9/11 has nothing to do with why he chose to be in 9/11 the photo op and change protective protocol by moving the top protective agents farther away from Biden and Harris so he could be prominently seen.

Fallon rightly asked if he was jeopardizing Biden’s and Harris’s lives by doing so and whether he had a gun or a radio on him.

During the screaming match, Rowe said he had a gun and a radio and claimed the protective mission wasn’t compromised.

It’s not clear if any of that is true.

Rowe worked for Obama as a staffer.

The Screaming Match

In the clip below, Rep. Pat Fallon asked Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe at the Trump assassination hearing about his appearing as a dignitary rather than for security at a 9/11 memorial event.

Rowe became belligerent and said that’s the day 3,000 died, and he was there on 9/11. His tone was angry, and he shouted.

Crabtree Continued

Fiery clash between Acting Secret Service Director Ron Rowe and Rep. Pat Fallon at the House Task Force on the Assassination Attempt Against Donald Trump: Rowe bellows that he shouldn’t have to answer Fallon’s questions about why he was standing next to Pres. Biden, not the head of Biden’s detail, which is standard operating procedure, at a 9/11 ceremony in New York.

“That is the day where we remember the more than 3000 people that have died on 9/11. I actually responded to Ground Zero,” Rowe yelled.

“I was there going through the ashes of the World Trade Center. I was there.” Fallon: “I’m not asking that…”

Rowe angrily interjects, accusing Fallon of playing politics with 9/11, for being out of line, and for being “a bully” by asking him why he took an agent out of his normal position so that he himself could be in the photo-op.

The reason that Ron Rowe is getting so defensive and angry with Fallon’s questions about who was next to Pres. Biden during the 9/11 ceremony in New York — is because he personally switched the positions of normal operating procedure so that he himself could be next to Biden for the optics alone.

According to sources in the Secret Service community who also informed me about this incident, this caused deep resentment against Rowe within the Secret Service rank and file.

Normal Operating Procedure is to have the Special Agent in Charge of the President’s regular detail stand next to him at big security events such as the 9/11 ceremony. This is because that person regularly protects the president, is operationally up to speed, and is fully trained.

Watch:

At the Trump assassination hearing, chaos erupts after Rep. Pat Fallon asks Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe about his appearing as a dignitary, rather than for security at a 9/11 memorial event pic.twitter.com/52EX8C46I5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 5, 2024

Acting Secret Service Director Rowe confirms he knew the foreign threats on Trump’s life before the Butler rally, yet STILL didn’t give him presidential-level security protection.

pic.twitter.com/8UbwRf9ZjP — Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) December 5, 2024

He lost it with Sen. Hawley also.

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe completely loses it and starts to play the victim as @HawleyMO presses him for accountability for the Secret Service “failure” to protect President Trump on J/13 He claims the Secret Service are being “unfairly persecuted” pic.twitter.com/JMeMgw06oY — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 30, 2024

He’s either naïve and incompetent or a liar. We’re betting on the latter.

NEW: Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe is surprised that there are people who “do actually want to do harm” to USSS protectees. The person currently in charge of protecting the most hated people in the world is surprised that people want to hurt them. According to… pic.twitter.com/OBBxdETxGF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2024

