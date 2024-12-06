Joy Behar’s Uncomfortable Interview with Sen. Fetterman

I like this new Sen. John Fetterman. Watching him tell Joy Behar the truth about Donald Trump is enjoyable. He told Behar the New York Trump Trial and the Hunter cases were politically motivated, and both should receive pardons.

It was a fun moment I thought you’d want to see if you haven’t already.

NEW: Joy Behar dies inside as John Fetterman explains that Trump’s NY trial was politically motivated. “Those kinds of charges would have never been brought unless one side realized that they could weaponize that.” Unbeknownst to Fetterman, he called out Behar to her face,… pic.twitter.com/68Uf82LuM3 — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) December 5, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek Name Last name Email