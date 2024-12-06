Joy Behar’s Uncomfortable Interview with Sen. Fetterman

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

I like this new Sen. John Fetterman. Watching him tell Joy Behar the truth about Donald Trump is enjoyable. He told Behar the New York Trump Trial and the Hunter cases were politically motivated, and both should receive pardons.

It was a fun moment I thought you’d want to see if you haven’t already.


