Rosenstein slams Comey for trampling “bright lines that should never be crossed”

A speech by Rod Rosenstein Monday night appears to be his way of saying there was corruption at the FBI. He is defending his handling but slamming Jim Comey.

Rod Rosenstien’s Remarks

The former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leveled Jim Comey in an address to the Greater Baltimore Committee on Monday in response to an op-ed written by Comey for The NY Times last week.

Comey asked how Rosenstein could, after the release of the Mueller report, give a speech quoting President Donald Trump on the rule of law and praise the president in his resignation letter. Comey concluded that Trump “eats your soul in small bites.”

Rod Rosenstein said that Comey’s handling of the Clinton email server was a grievous and defining moment. He slammed Comey as a “partisan pundit,” reiterating that he deserved to be fired, and faulting him for trampling “bright lines that should never be crossed.”

“Now the former director seems to be acting as a partisan pundit, selling books and earning speaking fees while speculating about the strength of my character and the fate of my immortal soul,” Rosenstein said at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel. “I kid you not. That is disappointing. Speculating about souls is not a job for police and prosecutors. Generally we base our opinions on eyewitness testimony.”

Referring to the former FBI director’s handling of the Clinton e-mail investigations final stages, he said, “There are bright lines that should never be crossed.”

Repeating many of the points he made in the memo recommending his firing, Rosenstein said: “The clearest mistake was the director’s decision to hold a press conference about an open case, reveal his recommendation and discuss details about the investigation, without the consent of the prosecutors and the attorney general. Then he chose to send a letter to the Congress on the eve of the election stating that one of the candidates was under criminal investigation, expecting it to be released immediately to the public. Those actions were not within the range of reasonable decisions.”

Rosenstein also says: “Based on what I knew in May 2017, the investigation of Russian election interference was justified.”

NEW: Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein defends Russia investigation handling, hits back at James Comey. “I would never have allowed anyone to interfere with the investigation.” https://t.co/UFme6QWf1h pic.twitter.com/Y9Rc54Z9ZR — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 14, 2019

Earlier in the day, he quoted Robert Mueller at the commencement of the University of Baltimore Law School. “As Robert Mueller once said, ‘There (may) come a time when you will be tested. You may find yourself standing alone, against those you thought were trusted colleagues.’”

Former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein quoted Mueller in advice to graduating law students: “As Robert Mueller once said, ‘There (may) come a time when you will be tested. You may find yourself standing alone, against those you thought were trusted colleagues.’” https://t.co/l8AemsrRRm pic.twitter.com/ZTd0MwH0FG — CNN (@CNN) May 13, 2019