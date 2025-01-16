Rudy Settles with Election Workers Who Won Everything He Owns

Rudy Giuliani has settled with the two election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. They sued him with the help of leftist groups. The two women said he defamed them, and the court agreed. They won a $150 million judgment in civil court.

Rudy was about to face trial and was found in contempt of court twice.

America’s mayor faced losing his Florida condominium and several New York Yankees World Series rings.

He has never made more than $50 million over his lifetime. So, a $150 million settlement for an 80-year-old would never happen. They won in a DC court. Rudy never had a chance.

“The past four years have been a living nightmare. We have fought to clear our names, restore our reputations, and prove that we did nothing wrong,” Freeman and Moss said in a statement. “Today is a major milestone in our journey. We have reached an agreement and we can now move forward with our lives. We have agreed to allow Mr. Giuliani to retain his property in exchange for compensation and his promise not to ever defame us.”

Giuliani said in a post on X on Thursday that he would be keeping all of his “personal belongings” the Georgia election workers have pursued or won, and that he would also keep his New York City apartment and Florida oceanside condo.

Giuliani, 80, has been struggling with physical health issues in recent months, he has said.

I am sure the two clerks, Freeman and Moss will be set for life and are getting more money than they would make in a lifetime.

The settlement seems best for everyone.

Rudy will attend the Inaugural events with President Trump next week.

Rudy and others thought they cheated.

And here is, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss in Fulton County running the exact same stack of ballots three times, after the order came down across every swing state to

stop counting, MSNBC Rachel Madcow “Five people are inside that building?

Five actual individuals who are… pic.twitter.com/QvLIawrKNH — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) June 13, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email