Walgreens Closes More Stores Due to Theft

Walgreens’ CEO has admitted that locking up items to avoid shoplifting has not worked – and it will close stores instead.

Not only has the practice not curbed theft, it has dramatically hit sales.

Over the past few years, major retailers like Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, and Target have increasingly resorted to locking up everyday items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, laundry detergent, coffee, and even milk.

They are closing locations across San Francisco, Oakland, and Richmond for a total of 1200 stores by 2027.

In one CVS chain in New York, people can get a pass to open the locks protecting items as part of the app. They’re trying it out to see if it helps.

This could all be fixed if the city officials would go back to putting thieves in prison. Stores are closing, people in these areas call it racist, and there is no hope of it changing. If the town fathers haven’t gotten the message by now, they never will.

