Ruling: We No Longer Have to Pay for Illegal Alien Lawyers

A federal judge on Tuesday allowed the Justice Department to temporarily stop funding legal education programs for people facing deportation or immigration court while a lawsuit brought by the organizations that provide the service moves forward in court.

Previously, Biden-appointed U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez Olguin had earlier ruled in Oakland, California, that President Donald Trump was not allowed to stop taxpayer funding for progressive groups that provided legal advice to illegal aliens facing deportation.

The Mexico-born judge issued a temporary restraining order on April 1 that required the administration to restore the funding for 26,000 unaccompanied minors seeking to stay legally in the U.S., the Daily Journal reported.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services quickly appealed Judge Olguin’s ruling. Consequently, on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss in Washington, D.C. reinstated the administration’s pause on funding, the AP reported.

Moss said he did not see any justification for forcing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to continue funding the legal aid while a lawsuit filed by the nonprofits is ongoing.

A bipartisan duo wants to provide free legal aid for migrant kids. However, that is a lure for the parents of these children. They dump them at the border and then instruct them to walk across. Sometimes they send them with cartels, and children get lost in the trafficking rings.

The bipartisanship is one Republican, Lisa Murkowski, who is a Republican in name only.

