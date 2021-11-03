Rumors Persist: Pelosi’s Leaving & Her Replacement Is Chosen

















Rumors continue unabated that Nancy Pelosi will soon retire. Allegedly, she is telling colleagues that she is leaving next cycle.

Last month, a report from The Atlantic announced that Democrats may already have her replacement if they keep the House majority next year.

As you know, there is no good replacement as far as Republicans are concerned.

“Democratic members of Congress won’t talk about any of this publicly, as if Pelosi might suddenly appear and pull their hearts from their chests,” the article said. “Pretty much every Democrat in Congress and beyond is confident that Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York will be the next speaker of the House if Democrats manage to hold on to their majority next year.”

Pelosi spoke to CNN host Jake Tapper on a number of subjects a week ago and, among those, was her possible election campaign for 2022 when the host asked her if she intended to seek the position again.

“You think I’m going to make an announcement right here and now?” she said.

New York communists despise her much-talked-about replacement, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). While he’s not my cup of tea, he allegedly supports pro-charter schools, Israel, is against single-payer healthcare, and is a fan of Ronald Reagan.

On the other hand, he is on the Left. Jeffries blamed President Trump for the 150,000 virus deaths WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE, but does not blame Joe Biden for the more than 200,000 deaths under his reign.

He’s also a globalist leftist who loves The Great Reset and Biden’s Build Back Better. He fully supports outrageous spending.

