40 GOP Senators to Block Fed Funding to Biden’s New Vax Mandate

















Forty Republican senators, led by Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Wednesday informing him that they will block federal funding for his threatened COV-19 vax mandate for private businesses. The mandates Joe’s regime will implement cover 2/3rds of the US workforce.

THE STORY

President Biden on Sept. 9 announced plans to require businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for workers. OSHA has already sent the rule, which will act more like a law., to the Biden staff.

“…We will oppose all efforts to implement and enforce it with every tool at our disposal, including our votes on spending measures considered by the Senate,” the letter led by Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., states. “To be sure, we agree that countless Americans have benefitted from the protection offered by the COVID-19 vaccines. Nevertheless, the decision whether to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is a highly personal one that should never be forced upon individuals by the federal government.”

Marshall was a practicing OB/GYN in Great Bend for 25 years.

The mandate will make it harder for small businesses to hire and keep employees. They are already suffering from supply chain and worker shortage issues.

“President Biden is waging a cruel campaign to punish unvaccinated Americans—depriving them of their ability to provide for their families,” the senators wrote. “This is nothing short of immoral. There are so many humane ways to defeat this virus. Depriving law-abiding citizens of their livelihood must not be included among them.”

What the Biden regime is doing makes no sense. The vaccine acts more like a flu shot and does not protect individuals from catching or spreading the illness. Why mandate it and put people out of work?

Personally, I am vaccinated and found vaccines helpful but if people don’t want it, it’s hard to see the advantage. Allegedly, it lessens the severity of the illness but it’s hard to imagine the Biden regime gives a hoot. They are letting people pour in illegally and as refugees by the millions without getting vaccinated. This appears to be more about control.

Get the government out of medicine. It’s causing corruption. Pharma is paying off government employees. It doesn’t work. Watch the clip:

Sen. Mike Braun: “I don’t think the founders ever intended us to grow a government like this, that for all the good intentions of policy we want to put in place, to where we do it on the back of borrowing money.” pic.twitter.com/8wCDgIO3AW — The Hill (@thehill) August 8, 2021

Every single Senator must sign this letter and vow to take a stand against Biden's Tyrannical Vaccine Mandate! Call your Senators this week! https://t.co/d8F4ix1en3 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 3, 2021

