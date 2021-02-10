Rush health update

Rush Limbaugh has been missing for several days and we now know it is because of his cancer. James Goldin, aka Bo Snerdley, Rush’s producer said that they are still hoping for a remission and their prayers are with him.

Rush is fighting advanced lung cancer.

The 70-year-old Limbaugh learned he had advanced lung cancer in January 2020 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address shortly afterwards.

The talk pioneer has missed shows to undergo treatment on a regular basis, but he has returned to his golden EIB microphone whenever possible.

Back in December, Limbaugh opened up his final broadcast of 2020 by thanking his listeners and supporters for supporting him throughout his career and his health struggle.

