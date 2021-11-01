Russia and China Didn’t Bother to Show Up at the Biden-Led G20

















Biden showed up 20 minutes late for his remarks at the G20 conference today because he was “playing with elevators,” whatever that might mean.

Russia and China didn’t even bother to show up to the Group of 20 conference in Rome. That’s because they see no reason to. We have no leadership, and Biden isn’t taken seriously. Everyone is just going to do their own thing.

Biden criticized Russia and China on Sunday but they don’t care. He seems oblivious to that fact.

“Not only Russia, but China, basically didn’t show up in terms of any commitments to deal with climate change,” the president told reporters when asked about criticisms of the G20’s progress in addressing climate change ahead of the next conference.”There’s a reason why people should be disappointed in that. I found it disappointing myself.”

No one cares.

As they wrapped up the two-day summit that laid the groundwork for the U.N. climate conference, the leaders of the world’s largest economies made a vague commitment to seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century.”

According to the final meeting communique, the G20 members also agreed to end public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad but set no target for phasing out coal domestically — a clear nod to China, India, and other coal-dependent countries.

Why are we destroying our energy sector while China and India pollute the world? We actually have to buy our energy from polluters and human rights abusers when we could be energy self-sufficient.

If we want to reduce carbon emissions, we need nuclear and natural gas.

