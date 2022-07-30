Russia Cuts Off Latvia’s Gas Supplies

Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended gas supplies to Latvia on Saturday.

“Today, Gazprom suspended its gas supplies to Latvia… due to violations of the conditions” of purchase, the company said on Telegram.

This follows Russia cutting supplies to Europe. Gazprom drastically cut gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline on Wednesday to about 20 percent of its capacity.

The Russian state-run company had earlier announced it would choke supply to 33 million cubic metres a day — half the amount it has been delivering since service resumed last week after 10 days of maintenance work.

The EU says Russia is weaponizing gas and oil. However, to be fair, NATO weaponized the world financial system.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has blamed EU sanctions for the limited supply.

“Technical pumping capacities are down, more restricted. Why? Because the process of maintaining technical devices is made extremely difficult by the sanctions adopted by Europe,” Peskov said.

“Gazprom was and remains a reliable guarantor of its obligations… but it can’t guarantee the pumping of gas if the imported devices cannot be maintained because of European sanctions,” he said.

Gazprom officials said they cut off supply due to “violations of the terms of gas extraction.”

Zelensky, fresh from posing with his wife for Vogue, blames Russia. He wants Russia declared a state sponsor of terrorism. He also said Russia is killing prisoners of war and is guilty of war crimes. He has not presented evidence yet that we know of.

Earlier this month, the Latvian parliament placed a ban on Russian natural gas imports starting January 1, 2023.

Russia wants the EU to pay in Rubles since they can’t make use of Euros or the USD. That is likely the main reason they are cutting everyone off.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer warned the EU they cannot do it, ZeroHedge reports.

The European Union cannot ban Russian natural gas, as the step would harm EU members more than Russia, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer warned on Thursday, as cited by Austrian media outlets. Chancellor Nehammer made the comments during a visit to Vienna by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“Sanctions must hit those against whom they are directed more, but not harm those who decide them,” Nehammer told the Austria Press Agency.

That is one of sanest things I’ve heard in a while.

