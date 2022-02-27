Russia Is on the Move and Threatens Two More Countries

Russia recently threatened 30 Western countries with ‘consequences greater than any you have faced in history’ if they intervene in its invasion of Ukraine. That could mean anything up to a nuclear war.
We should take him seriously but we have a very unserious administration in charge.
In response to recent sanctions, Dmitry Medvedev, a former president and the deputy chairman of Russia’s security council, on Saturday said the country will back out of the previous nuclear arms deal made with the United States, The Associated Press reported.
They may sever diplomatic ties with Western nations and freeze their assets.
A Russian official on Friday issued a warning to two more nations, Finland and Sweden, should both nations intend to join NATO, saying such moves would have “serious military-political repercussions.”
On Friday, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zajarova leveled a warning at Sweden and Finland.
Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face some military and political consequences Watch:
The ministry later posted the same threat on Twitter:
“We regard the Finnish government’s commitment to a military non-alignment policy as an important factor in ensuring security and stability in northern Europe,” the tweet reads. “Finland’s accession to @NATO would have serious military and political repercussions.”
“Partnership with the alliance is very important for us. While maintaining a strong national defense, we retain the opportunity to apply for membership,” he wrote. “It is the sovereign right of each nation to make decisions on its security policy.”
Putin must be taken very seriously at this point, especially in light of his war in Ukraine, a nation he seeks to annex. He has done the same thing in Georgia, although his plan for Ukraine is a complete takeover. Both Georgia and Ukraine wanted to join NATO and they are on Russia’s border.
Putin has undermined NATO for years and will continue to do so, far more effectively under Joe Biden. Russian President Putin is paranoid about NATO. His perceived goal of annexing other countries is now a real issue.
If we don’t get him to divert course, we could end up in a Third World War, or he could simply reconstitute an empire in conjunction with China. Unfortunately, we don’t have an administration engaging in diplomacy.
THEY SEEK TO CONTROL THE ARCTIC AND SPACE
He wants more power and more land. That is a given He has claimed control of the Arctic and hopes to rule Space and seemingly weaponize it.
Russia has claimed 70 percent of the Arctic seabed. His claims butt up against claims of Canada and Denmark (Greenland), not the US.
There is also a real danger of Russia weaponizing space at some point. They have emitted projectiles into space from satellites that traveled at a high rate of speed — 500 km per hour. This could be used as a weapon.
Russian space activities also have a cyber and electronic warfare angle. With the help of remote-sensing capabilities, Russian spy satellites potentially seek to disrupt military and civilian satellite communications and navigation systems.
Shadowing and tailing in space, which they have engaged in, is regarded as spying, and their anti-satellite weapon tests are part of a trend that demonstrates Russia’s persistent space strategy for close-proximity operations with foreign countries.
Empty bravado from nation’s that cannot even protect their own borders from invasion from hordes of savages. The fake news has been hard at work painting a grim picture of Russia’s “savage” invasion when it’s obvious to any observer that the Russians have not even cut off the power, internet and lights to Kiev. Meanwhile, the Russian speaking areas to the east have been secured and pacified with Ukrainian forces surrounded and surrendering.
A few months ago many people ( me included) were saying – jokingly – that with Biden focusing on LGTBQ rights, and doing things such as making sure pregnant women in the military would have special uniforms made for them, and Biden putting in positions of power men dressed as women, Russia or China would conclude ( after catching their breath from laughing so much ) ; “Yep! the USA is now weak enough, it is time to start a war !”
And here we are. It is not a joke anymore, it is reality.
Remember those trhee recruitment ads that compared Russia, China and US military?
The USA ad was focused on a ballet dancing “woke” lesbian who had joined the US forces, while Russia and China showed big strong well trained scary men afraid of nothing. The difference was HUGE!!!
Biden went out if his way to tell the planet the USA is now a weak nation with a weak military full of men wearing dresses, and full of ballet dancing lesbians.
It was funny then to compare the 3 nations. It was fun to make jokes about it, but it turns out our jokes were more predictions than jokes.
Democrats / the left / Biden are making the USA as weak as they can in every way they can ( also, letting in 200,000 illegals a month screams WEAKNESS)
But we can sleep at night knowing that ballet dancing lesbians who participate in BLM protests and dress wearing men planning to have their penis cut off will protect us from Russia and China…right?
The one thing that Pozner said back in 2018 can quite profound and scary. He pointed out for some reason the powers do Not seem to be afraid of nuclear war anymore. It sure seems to be the case these days.
As a youngster it was the one thing that scared the hell out of me seeing that detonation in the water. It was only 15 Kiloton and fully engulfed a mass of ships that look ever so tiny. And Now we are dealing with tens of Megatons. Later we saw around 40 Megatons and it seems like it scorched the sky.
It was years later that led to the belief that, at least, “MAD” seemed to be working. Surely no nation would be so reckless to endanger entire continents. Deterrents were the ‘talk of the day’ and had a certain effectiveness. We could sleep at nights without abject fear. But here we are today, on the precipice of Another World War and many appear to “welcome it”, as Pozner described.
I have realized going back decades that “diplomacy” is mostly leaders getting up and pontificating about how terrible a situation is without contemplating a different side. In these times no one seems willing to discuss how and what led up to this point. It is as Alex has said, the world has created this “mythical” Putin of evil that has left no room for dialog. Was it truly Trump’s hard line that kept Putin at bay, or could it be his public statements of “I get along with….” that allowed cooler heads to prevail.