Secret Service Lost Hunter’s Records for Years He Is Being Probed

The Secret Service lost Hunter Biden’s travel records from 2010-2013 ACCIDENTALLY. Those happen to be the years that Biden’s degenerate, crack-addicted son was being investigated.

Can’t they find the records on the Secret Service Cloud? Did they borrow Hillary’s hammer for their computers/

Did Hillary give them their advice for a cover story or did they think this up themselves?

That’s what they’re going with. It’s been a popular tactic since at least Barack Obama. Remember the Hillary computer guys, the IRS clowns, sketchy FBI heads when they were grilled on Capitol Hill and lost records and couldn’t remember anything? No one took them to task so why wouldn’t they keep on using the same excuses?

Who can forget the strange inexplicable rash of disappearing email systems, crashed hard drives and lost backup tapes? Obama and Biden had the most transparent administrations ever. They just can’t find anything.

Hunter is still under investigation. Will they soon lose the original laptops that got him in trouble in the first place?

The Epoch Times reports:

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) have sought records from the Secret Service in their roles as the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Secret Service provided some 261 heavily redacted pages (pdf) concerning the travel but did not provide any records from 2010, 2011, or 2013.

Murray responded in a letter dated Feb. 14 obtained by The Epoch Times.

He said that a search for the records “did not yield communications for the years 2010, 2011, or 2013.”

Nothing to see here. Move on. Democrats lose everything. It’s standard operating procedure, along with forgetting or taking the Fifth. I wonder why. What do you think? Is this a pattern?

