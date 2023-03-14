Russia Knocked Down US Drone in ‘Reckless’ and ‘Dangerous’ Maneuvers

By
M Dowling
-
16
408

The US military says a pair of Russian fighter jets knocked out an MQ-9 drone in international waters with “reckless” maneuvers.

US-EU COMMAND

Two Russian Su-27 aircraft conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept with a U.S. Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea today.

At approximately 7:03 AM (CET), one of the Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters. Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa. “In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash.”

“U.S. and Allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely,” Hecker added.

This incident follows a pattern of dangerous actions by Russian pilots while interacting with U.S. and Allied aircraft over international airspace, including over the Black Sea. These aggressive actions by Russian aircrew are dangerous and could lead to miscalculation and unintended escalation.

RT reports that the Kremlin has not commented yet. The Russian outlet continued suggesting the spy drone was getting too close to Russia’s borders.

“The US has admitted to providing Ukraine with intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance information in the conflict against Russia while insisting it is not a party to the hostilities. US and NATO spy aircraft routinely fly over the Black Sea and approach Crimea, sometimes just before Ukrainian forces launch attacks on the Russian peninsula.

Last week, a US strategic bomber flew a practice run for a missile attack on St. Petersburg while staying in international and NATO airspace.

“The Pentagon routinely uses the phrase “unsafe and unprofessional” to describe incidents when interceptors chase off US drones, spy planes or fighter jets that come too close to the Russian border.”


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

16 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Papa
Papa
48 minutes ago

*”routine operations”* that close to United States would be considered spying. The U.S. is spying on the situation there! With cameras today being in international waters is merely cover peeking as close as you can!

Russia is smarter than U.S, it takes a week or more for U.S. to figure out a balloon from China is spying! (sarc)

2
Reply
bobwhite
bobwhite
56 minutes ago

Where’s the shot down part, just making up headlines are we?

0
Reply
M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
52 minutes ago
Reply to  bobwhite

Mistake- sorry

0
Reply
FJB
FJB
1 hour ago

If the Russians managed to shoot it down, it wasn’t reckless. It was good shooting.

-1
Reply
Jerry Mander
Jerry Mander
1 hour ago
Reply to  FJB

try reading the article, One of their planes actually ran into the drone’s prop.

0
Reply
M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
50 minutes ago
Reply to  FJB

They knocked it down aggressively with two jets. They dumped fuel on it and hit the propeller. We used the wrong wording.

1
Reply
Snellville Bob
Snellville Bob
1 hour ago

The next drone needs to be carrying Sidewinders.

0
Reply
bill
bill
2 hours ago

more fear porn. it’s a stupid drone for crying out loud. America shoots their balloon they shoot our drone. A bunch of toddlers.

2
Reply
Jerry Mander
Jerry Mander
1 hour ago
Reply to  bill

Another moron. NO, we shot a CHINESE balloon, RUSSIA did not shoot our drone, their plane COLLIDED with it. Doesn’t anyone read before yapping anymore? Sheesh.

-1
Reply
M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
52 minutes ago
Reply to  Jerry Mander

A mistake.

0
Reply
bobwhite
bobwhite
54 minutes ago
Reply to  bill

America destroys a multi billion dollar gas pipeline I’d say they have a few more drones left to go.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz