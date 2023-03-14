Nancy Pelosi Explains Why We Must Go Soft on China

Rep. Nancy Pelosi wants to go soft on China because they’re essential in saving the planet from climate change. She leaves out the fact that the CCP is building coal plants regularly.
She knows that they also have a lock on the minerals we need for the way she wants to save the planet. Democrats like Nancy Pelosi think they can do it solely with electrification. That is a non-starter since we’d become CCP subordinates.
If politicians were truly serious about going to alternative energy, they’d go to nuclear which is clean and could get us to zero emissions. They wouldn’t be talking about going soft on the CCP.
She seems okay with becoming CCP toadies.
Nancy Pelosi Says We Need To Be Soft On China Because Climate Change pic.twitter.com/H1zIinI6F6
— Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) March 14, 2023
Mrs. Pelosi likes to praise Joe for his failures, such as praising him for his performance during the Afghanistan surrender. Here she goes again:
Nancy Pelosi on Biden: “He is absolutely a magnificent leader. He is younger than I am, so I don’t know what the problem is.” pic.twitter.com/2okqV4EYRx
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 13, 2023
If we don’t go soft on China my stock will drop and I will lose money.PHUKIN WITCH.
The hypocrisy (ok, outright lying) of Pelosi is incredible.
She sure sounds like a bought and p[aid for CCP apologist.
It’s amazing how many American Politicians the CCP have on their Payroll.
Pelosi is scared of Benjamin Franklin’s comment at the time of the signing of the Declaration of Independence: “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”
She is also worried about the Republican J6 investigation. What was the real reason she rejected the National Guard Troops offered by President Trump to ensure the Safety of the Congress? President Trump wanted the proceeding to go on without interruption because the Result would have been the Electoral College Voting would have been transferred to the House. President Trump would have won the Election in the House because each State only gets one vote.
Look at Mitch McConnell he and his wife have a Chinese shipping company and she is a dual citizen here and China our whole government is corrupt especially the old fart and fartettes.