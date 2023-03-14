Nancy Pelosi Explains Why We Must Go Soft on China

Rep. Nancy Pelosi wants to go soft on China because they’re essential in saving the planet from climate change. She leaves out the fact that the CCP is building coal plants regularly.

She knows that they also have a lock on the minerals we need for the way she wants to save the planet. Democrats like Nancy Pelosi think they can do it solely with electrification. That is a non-starter since we’d become CCP subordinates.

If politicians were truly serious about going to alternative energy, they’d go to nuclear which is clean and could get us to zero emissions. They wouldn’t be talking about going soft on the CCP.

She seems okay with becoming CCP toadies.

Nancy Pelosi Says We Need To Be Soft On China Because Climate Change pic.twitter.com/H1zIinI6F6 — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) March 14, 2023

Mrs. Pelosi likes to praise Joe for his failures, such as praising him for his performance during the Afghanistan surrender. Here she goes again:

Nancy Pelosi on Biden: “He is absolutely a magnificent leader. He is younger than I am, so I don’t know what the problem is.” pic.twitter.com/2okqV4EYRx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 13, 2023

