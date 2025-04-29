Russia & NoKo Praise Their Fight in Ukraine as India & Pakistan Threaten Nuclear War

Moscow and Pyongyang hadn’t confirmed the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia’s war against Ukraine, even after Kyiv publicly paraded two North Korean soldiers its forces had captured. They have now. At the same time, India and Pakistan are threatening to blow each other to smithereens.

Why Now?

The leaders of the two countries confirmed that North Korean troops have been fighting shoulder to shoulder with Russia’s. They say they helped liberate the Kursk border region from Ukrainian forces.

Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, said he had sent troops to Russia to boost its military alliance, praising their “heroism and bravery,” the country’s state media said Monday.

Mr. Kim ordered a monument to be built for soldiers slain in Russia.

Mr. Putin said Monday that they will always honor the Korean heroes. “We will always honor the Korean heroes who gave their lives for Russia, for our common freedom, on par with their Russian brothers in arms,” he said in a statement published on the Kremlin website.

Russia appears to be increasing its leverage in the negotiations, while President Zelensky hasn’t given anything. Russia won’t give much away.

Pakistan and India Threaten Nuclear War

At the same time, Pakistan and India, both nuclear nations, threaten war.

This began over the Pahalgram attack. Pakistan has denied any links to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

NEW: Man films himself riding on a zipline completely unaware that a terror attack is unfolding beneath him. The incident unfolded in Pahalgam, India, last week. 26 people sadly lost their lives. In comments to Pakistani media outlet Geo News, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif described the next few days as crucial. China, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are working to prevent conflict from breaking out, he added. “If something has to happen, it will happen in two or three days,” Asif told the news channel. “There is an immediate threat.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated that India will punish those responsible for killing dozens of tourists in the Jammu and Kashmir region, which his government has called an act of terrorism. That came after India accused Pakistan of involvement and imposed punitive measures, including downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending a crucial water-sharing treaty. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised revenge on the terrorists,… pic.twitter.com/oszDb4wjXK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 28, 2025

Saudi Arabia and other nations in the region are trying to calm both nations.

Pakistan and India are threatening nuclear war. India is threatening to cut the water supply, and Pakistan threatens nuclear war in response. The Pakistani Defense Minister invited China and Russia to join the investigation of whether Pakistan was behind the Pahalgam attack. Ironically, Pakistan aligns with China despite its abuse of Muslims.

Nations are aligning in what could become World War III.

Watch:

