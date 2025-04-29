Amazon Relies on China for 70% of Its Goods & Will Put Tariff Costs on Products – Updated

By
M Dowling
-
2
58

Update: Amazon stated that they never intended to implement it for their main site and only considered it for Amazon Haul, which they ultimately rejected.

President Trump’s poll numbers are dipping primarily because of the tariffs. That’s partly because of the way they were rolled out. They frightened people, especially when the stock market lost trillions in a couple of days. Another problem is that the media have been aggressively opposed to them and have been inciting the public.

The trading system globally has been very unfair—something needed to change the trajectory.

Amazon Partners with the CCP

Along comes Amazon to put a big damper on things. They purchase most of their goods from China and have partnered with a Chinese propaganda firm. They also plan to label each product with a breakdown of how much the tariffs are costing people in the products they buy.

People can always use that to sift out the products they’re buying from China and buy America-made products instead.

Amazon is heavily reliant on China, particularly in terms of its third-party sellers and suppliers. Approximately 70% of Amazon sellers source their products from China, and China-based sellers are a significant driver of Amazon’s third-party seller services and advertising revenue. This dependence has raised concerns about potential disruptions to supply chains and increased costs resulting from factors such as tariffs and trade restrictions.

Third-party sellers are seeking alternative markets to reduce their reliance on China.

Karoline Leavitt responded this morning.

Reporter: So it was reported this morning that Amazon will soon display a little number next to the price of each product that shows how much the Trump tariffs are adding to the cost of each product. So isn’t that a perfect, crystal clear demonstration that it’s the American consumer, and not China, who is going to have to pay for these policies?

Karoline Leavitt: “I will take this since I just got off the phone with the President about Amazon’s announcement. This is a hostile and political act by Amazon. Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?

“And I would also add that it’s not a surprise, because, as Reuters recently wrote, Amazon has partnered with a Chinese propaganda arm.

“So this is another reason why Americans should buy American. It’s another reason why we are onshoring critical supply chains here at home, to shore up our own critical supply chain and boost our own manufacturing cases.”

A reporter asked if Bezos is still a Trump supporter.

Karoline Leavitt: “I will not speak to the President’s relationships with Jeff Bezos, but I will tell you that this is certainly a hostile and political action by Amazon.”

Watch:

President Trump confirms that he plans to use tariffs to substitute for income taxes for people making less than $200,000. He also has a bill coming that helps the middle class, people who rely on tips, work overtime, and senior citizens.

President Trump would like to eliminate all income taxation for everyone.

Secretary Bessent said China can’t resist a deal for long. These tariffs are unsustainable. China sells five times more goods to us than we sell to them. They could lose 10 million jobs very quickly.

Sec. Bessent explains the deal making. The trading system has been very unfair, and previous administrations have allowed it.

 


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz