Russia Threatens 15 Years in Prison as Thousands Protest Ukraine War

Russian parliament passed a law that would punish citizens for spreading what the Kremlin calls “fake news” about the military assault on Ukraine. The penalty is up to 15 years in prison. They claim they want to counter US disinformation as thousands protest the war in Ukraine.

More than 8,000 Russian anti-war protesters were detained leading to Parliament passing a law to imprison anyone guilty of spreading fake news.

Kremlin authorities have also mandated that Russian journalists refer to the assault on Ukraine as a “military operation of demilitarization,” essentially banning the term “war.”

This is what Democrats and the media Democrats want for us. They censor us in a similar way without the prison sentence – so far.

On Friday, the lower chamber of Russia’s parliament voted to introduce the law to heavily penalize citizens spreading fake allegations against the country’s armed forces.

The chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, weighed in on the move, insisting that it is needed “to protect our soldiers, officers, in order to protect the truth.”

“Literally by tomorrow, this law will force punishment – and very tough punishment – on those who lied and made statements which discredited our armed forces,” he asserted.

Defaming the Russian army could result in a fine of almost $13,500, or three years in jail. An offender could spend up to 15 years behind bars for intentionally spreading ‘fake’ information that causes significant damage to national security, under revisions to the existing law.

Anyone calling for anti-Russian sanctions may also find themselves in hot water. If deemed to be guilty, they could receive a fine of $5,000 or a three-year prison sentence. Later on Friday, the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, adopted the legislation, meaning that it will be sent to President Vladimir Putin for his approval.

I think we just figured out why Putin took down Facebook and Twitter in Russia! Protests of his war happening today in Georgia and the Czech Republic…. pic.twitter.com/djLc5uSDLH — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 4, 2022

In #StPetersburg, #Russia, the police detained a well-known survivor of the Siege of Leningrad Yelena Osipova at an anti-war #protest: pic.twitter.com/QFhPrWKcCo — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) March 2, 2022

